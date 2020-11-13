CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,897,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 238,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 18.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,365,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -585.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

