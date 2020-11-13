CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 28,072 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 28.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,035,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 679,026 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 543,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in General Motors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

