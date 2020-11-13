CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 40,113 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

