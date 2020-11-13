CIBC Boosts Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$15.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.