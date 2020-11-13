CIBC Boosts Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$8.00

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. Cineplex Inc. has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

