CIBC Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0258 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

