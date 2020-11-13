CIBC Raises Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

