CIBC Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.05. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.