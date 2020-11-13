Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Sells $305,500.00 in Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE XEC opened at $30.65 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 501.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 305,913 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

