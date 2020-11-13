Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $21.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.