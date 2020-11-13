Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after buying an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

