Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $4,343,868.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $4,343,868.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,396,915.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sarah Bany sold 25,316 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $2,001,229.80.

On Friday, October 30th, Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,947,268.07.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,511,495.58.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $1,007,080.56.

On Friday, October 9th, Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $4,030,810.03.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

