Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,733 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.