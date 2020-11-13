Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,951 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.