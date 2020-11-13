Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 345,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of United Airlines worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 63.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

