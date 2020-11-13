Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

BLK opened at $659.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

