Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,861 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 91,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 384,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

