Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673,791 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,634,000. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 475.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 187,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 155,245 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 490.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 132,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 110,086 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.