Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $129.39.

