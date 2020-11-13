Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,605,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,068,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,285.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 99,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,035,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.