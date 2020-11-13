Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

