Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

VYMI opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

