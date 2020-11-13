Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after buying an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after buying an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

PEG stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

