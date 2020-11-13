Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.66 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $215,354 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

