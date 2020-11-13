Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.15 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

