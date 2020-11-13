Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.12 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $24.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.