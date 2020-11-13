Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 60.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $127.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

