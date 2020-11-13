Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MBB opened at $110.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

