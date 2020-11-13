Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.91% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $146.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

