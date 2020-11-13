Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

NOC stock opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.07. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

