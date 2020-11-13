Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.