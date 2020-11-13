Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

NYSE:OKE opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

