Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

