Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

NYSE:PRU opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.