Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $14.49 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.04% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 1,098,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVOL opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

