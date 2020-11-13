Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,134 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,045,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

