Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 67,164 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 338.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $201.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

