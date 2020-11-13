Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.67. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.