Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,125,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 224,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 224,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 212,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $123.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

