Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $49.61 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.