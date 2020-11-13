Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 101,790 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL opened at $45.12 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

