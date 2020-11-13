Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 28,357 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

