Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 60,341 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,341 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 125,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

