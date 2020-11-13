Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 60,803 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,278,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

