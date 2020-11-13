Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 740,670 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 740,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

