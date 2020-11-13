Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.