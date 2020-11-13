Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,125 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

