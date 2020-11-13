Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.