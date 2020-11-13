Comparing McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PopMail.com and McDonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A McDonald’s 0 6 21 0 2.78

McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $225.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PopMail.com and McDonald’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s $21.08 billion 7.53 $6.03 billion $7.84 27.18

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 24.78% -52.78% 9.69%

Summary

McDonald’s beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

