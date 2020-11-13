Comparing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This table compares Champions Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.60% -31.21% -6.93% Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Champions Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 768.81%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.72 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -55.29 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 6.27 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -0.16

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.